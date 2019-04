× 1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle near 69th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — One person was transported to the hospital from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle that happened near 69th and Silver Spring Drive Sunday afternoon, April 28.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

