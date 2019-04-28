April 28
-
Crews drape t-shirts on seats at Fiserv Forum ahead of game against Celtics
-
Milwaukee River to go green to celebrate Bucks’ Playoff run
-
Milwaukee Bucks to host Detroit Pistons with 1-0 series lead, limited tickets still available
-
‘Never seen anything like it:’ Milwaukee River dyed green in celebration of NBA Playoffs
-
Green, cream and blue: Milwaukee Bucks-themed Hop streetcar to hit the streets Friday
-
-
Fox’s MasterChef Junior is coming to Riverside Theater on 1st live tour
-
Fear the Deer: Bucks kick off round 2 of NBA Playoffs with Celtics on Sunday at noon
-
‘This is where I want to be:’ Bucks’ fans pack Deer District for Game 3 vs. Pistons
-
Bucks fans take note: Slick giveaways, excitement ready for the NBA Playoffs
-
Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs
-
-
Bucks fans continue to paint the town green ahead of Sunday’s playoff game
-
Colectivo participates in playoffs fanfare with Bucks Blend coffee ☕
-
April 26