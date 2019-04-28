Catering employee accused of stealing $5,000 saxophone from Virginia museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Capitol Police have made an arrest in the theft of a $5,000 saxophone from the Science Museum of Virginia earlier this month.

Alex Robert Sheaffer reportedly stole a Selmer Super Action 80 Series II alto saxophone from a musician providing entertainment at an April 13 reception in the Dewey Gottwald Center, police said.

Investigators who were called to the Gottwald Center just after midnight April 14 identified Sheaffer as a member of a catering crew servicing the event.

He used the saxophone to secure a $300 loan at a local pawn shop, investigators said. They found the saxophone at the pawn shop later that night.

Sheaffer, 29, was arrested by Richmond Police on other charges Friday night. Richmond police turned him over to the Capitol Police when they learned of his outstanding warrants.

“I appreciate the quick work of our investigators and the cooperation of our partners at the Richmond Police Department,” Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike said. “It’s important for our stakeholders to know they and their belongings are safe, whether they are on state property at Capitol Square or any of the nearby properties.”

Sheaffer is charged with one count each of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods and obtaining money through false pretenses.

The saxophone has been returned to its owner.