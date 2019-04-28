Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Central Division Semifinals: Milwaukee Admirals face Iowa Wild in winner-take-all Game 5

Posted 6:36 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, April 28, 2019
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Iowa Wild (PHOTO: Milwaukee Admirals/Facebook)

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Iowa Wild (PHOTO: Milwaukee Admirals/Facebook)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will play host to the Iowa Wild on Monday night, April 29 in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

The Wild won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Admirals 13-1 in two games in Des Moines. However, with their backs to the wall, the Admirals gutted out two gutsy wins back in Milwaukee, defeating Iowa 3-1 on Thursday night, April 25 in Game 3 and then 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, April 26, courtesy of Freddy Allard’s goal at 12:33 of OT.

Tickets for Game 5, which range in price from $8 to $30, are on sale now either online HERE or by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550.

The Admirals office will be open at 9 a.m. on Monday morning for fans to purchase tickets.

This will be the eighth winner-take-all game for the Admirals since the team joined the AHL in 2001. The Ads have posted a 3-4 record in the previous seven. The last time they played in one was back in the second round of their 2011 Calder Cup playoffs when they dropped a 4-2 decision in Game 7 to the Houston Aeros, who were also the Minnesota Wild affiliate at the time.

The winner of Game 5 will take on either the Chicago Wolves or Grand Rapids Griffins.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.