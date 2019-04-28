× Central Division Semifinals: Milwaukee Admirals face Iowa Wild in winner-take-all Game 5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will play host to the Iowa Wild on Monday night, April 29 in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

The Wild won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Admirals 13-1 in two games in Des Moines. However, with their backs to the wall, the Admirals gutted out two gutsy wins back in Milwaukee, defeating Iowa 3-1 on Thursday night, April 25 in Game 3 and then 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, April 26, courtesy of Freddy Allard’s goal at 12:33 of OT.

Tickets for Game 5, which range in price from $8 to $30, are on sale now either online HERE or by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550.

The Admirals office will be open at 9 a.m. on Monday morning for fans to purchase tickets.

This will be the eighth winner-take-all game for the Admirals since the team joined the AHL in 2001. The Ads have posted a 3-4 record in the previous seven. The last time they played in one was back in the second round of their 2011 Calder Cup playoffs when they dropped a 4-2 decision in Game 7 to the Houston Aeros, who were also the Minnesota Wild affiliate at the time.

The winner of Game 5 will take on either the Chicago Wolves or Grand Rapids Griffins.