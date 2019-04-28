Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Colectivo participates in playoffs fanfare with Bucks Blend coffee ☕

Posted 9:21 am, April 28, 2019

Bango at Colectivo Coffee

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of the Bucks’ exciting playoff run, the Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are relaunching the popular Bucks Blend coffee — with Bango making a visit to Colectivo’s Humboldt Cafe on Monday, April 29!

The Bucks Blend coffee will be featured as Colectivo’s Coffee of the Week through Sunday, May 5 at all 16 Wisconsin Colectivo locations. One dollar from the sale of each one-pound bag will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Additionally, fans making a purchase at Colectivo will have the opportunity to win tickets to an upcoming playoff game. Two tickets will be hidden in a coffee bag at one of the cafes, and customers at the register can enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets.

