‘Fun is always important:’ Children’s Hospital doctor invites patients to dye his hair during Bucks playoffs

MILWAUKEE — A doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin was spreading Bucks fever to some of his patients Sunday, April 28. He invited the kids to spray paint his hair ahead of the game — proving a little team spirit can go a long way.

Dr. Dave Margolis is a doctor — and a bucks fanatic and patient cheerleader come game day.

“This is the first year in a long time since we actually have a second round,” said Dr. Margolis.

Dr. Margolis is the program director for the bone marrow transplants at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“Lilly, you ready?” he asked a patient. “You want to sit in your bed and do this?

His patients have been spraying his hair for years to support the Bucks — and lift some spirits.

“No matter how sick they feel, a few minutes of fun is always important,” explained Dr. Margolis.

The Bucks make visits to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Center quite often — and years ago, Dr. Margolis made a deal. If the Bucks advance to the playoffs, he’ll allow patients to dye his hair. The tradition still happens today.

“Having our community spirit built around the Bucks right now infuses life into everybody,” said Dr. Margolis.

Today’s hairstyle is topped off with an “M” for Milwaukee, to avoid Boston Celtics confusion. The smiles on his patients’ faces are the reason Dr. Margolis looks forward to game day.

“I got to be messy,” said Lilly Clark, a patient.

“It kind of makes the day go faster, and makes it more fun here,” said Abigail Meihsner, a patient.

The more games the Bucks win, the more hair dying and hairstyles Dr. Margolis will be sporting. He says the tradition will continue as long as the Bucks continue to win.