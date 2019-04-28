× K-9 recovers 206 vials of liquid marijuana in Racine County; Kenosha man arrested

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County K-9 “Friday” had a big Saturday morning, April 27. His work led to the recovery of 206 liquid marijuana vials used in electronic vaping pens — and the arrest of a Kenosha man.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m., when deputies observed a vehicle with heavily tinted windows traveling at 16 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a construction zone on I-94 near State Highway 11/Durand Avenue.

During a traffic stop, K-9 Friday alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the 206 liquid marijuana vials, with an estimated street value of more than $6,000.

The 22-year-old Kenosha man was taken to the Racine County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding, illegal window tint, operating while suspended, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, displaying unauthorized plates, unlawful use of plates and possession of fraudulently obtained registration.