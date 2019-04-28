× Man in custody after battering 75-year-old, attempting to carjack woman at Cudahy bus stop

CUDAHY — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody, facing multiple charges after battering an elderly man and trying to carjack a woman near Packard in Layton in Cudahy.

According to officials, Cudahy dispatchers received multiple calls for service near Packard and Layton around 7:53 a.m. Callers reported a battery and possible carjacking, with one suspect detained by a bystander.

When officers arrived, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Investigation revealed that the suspect battered a 75-year-old man while he was waiting for the bus. The suspect then assaulted a 55-year-old woman, trying to pull her from her vehicle. The suspect’s motivation for the assaults is unknown.

The suspect was detained by a good Samaritan until officers arrived. “We don’t necessarily recommend that people attempt to subdue violent criminals, but in this circumstance, the good Samaritan’s heroic actions probably saved other innocent people from being victimized,” said Cudhay Police Chief Thomas Poellot.

The suspect continued his aggressive behavior while in custody, striking an officer in the face and kicking another officer.

“Effective and efficient use of force was used to stabilize the suspect, at which time the officers deescalated, evaluated the suspect for injuries, and provided the suspect medical care,” said Poellot.

Both victims were treated for their injuries, which are not life-threatening. The officer’s injuries did not require medical attention.

After being medically cleared, the suspect was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail. The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office with multiple felony charges being sought.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.