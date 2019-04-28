Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Milwaukee Bucks face off against Boston Celtics in Milwaukee

Posted 12:17 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, April 28, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks (Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in a 127-104 win over the Pistons. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and crews at Fiserv Forum are gearing up for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs — a game that brings the Boston Celtics to Milwaukee. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for noon on Sunday, April 28.

On Friday, crews were making sure fans who are lucky enough to have tickets to the big game will be going home with a little swag. They draped t-shirts that say “Built to Stay, Built to Advance” over thousands of seats at the arena.

After the first quarter of the game, the Celtics were leading the Bucks 26-17.

According to a tweet posted by the Bucks on Wednesday evening, here’s the breakdown of the second round schedule (most game times TBD):

  • Game 1: Sunday, April 28 (Fiserv Forum) at 12 p.m.
  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 30 (Fiserv Forum)
  • Game 3: Friday, May 3 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 4: Monday, May 6 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 8 (Fiserv Forum)
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 10 (TD Garden – Boston)
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 13 (Fiserv Forum)

