Milwaukee Bucks face off against Boston Celtics in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and crews at Fiserv Forum are gearing up for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs — a game that brings the Boston Celtics to Milwaukee. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for noon on Sunday, April 28.

On Friday, crews were making sure fans who are lucky enough to have tickets to the big game will be going home with a little swag. They draped t-shirts that say “Built to Stay, Built to Advance” over thousands of seats at the arena.

After the first quarter of the game, the Celtics were leading the Bucks 26-17.