National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm on Saturday, April 27

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, April 27. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Pleasant Prairie, 4

Kenosha, 4

Jefferson, 3.8

Bristol, 3.5

Delafield, 3.2

Oconomowoc, 3

Racine, 3

New Berlin 2.9

Watertown, 2.8

Sullivan, 2.8

Elkhorn, 2.5

Madison, 2.5

Fort Atkinson, 2.0

Waukesha, 2

Pell Lake, 2

Lac La Belle, 2

Big Bend, 1.8

Mitchell Intl. Airport (Milwaukee), 1.7

Burlington, 1.5

Waterford, 1.5

Glendale, 1.4

Germantown, 1.3