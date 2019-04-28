National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm on Saturday, April 27
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, April 27. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
Pleasant Prairie, 4
Kenosha, 4
Jefferson, 3.8
Bristol, 3.5
Delafield, 3.2
Oconomowoc, 3
Racine, 3
New Berlin 2.9
Watertown, 2.8
Sullivan, 2.8
Elkhorn, 2.5
Madison, 2.5
Fort Atkinson, 2.0
Waukesha, 2
Pell Lake, 2
Lac La Belle, 2
Big Bend, 1.8
Mitchell Intl. Airport (Milwaukee), 1.7
Burlington, 1.5
Waterford, 1.5
Glendale, 1.4
Germantown, 1.3