Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm on Saturday, April 27

Posted 6:57 am, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42AM, April 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, April 27. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Pleasant Prairie, 4
Kenosha, 4
Jefferson, 3.8
Bristol, 3.5
Delafield, 3.2
Oconomowoc, 3
Racine, 3
New Berlin 2.9
Watertown, 2.8
Sullivan, 2.8
Elkhorn, 2.5
Madison, 2.5
Fort Atkinson, 2.0
Waukesha, 2
Pell Lake, 2
Lac La Belle, 2
Big Bend, 1.8
Mitchell Intl. Airport (Milwaukee), 1.7
Burlington, 1.5
Waterford, 1.5
Glendale, 1.4
Germantown, 1.3

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.