MILWAUKEE -- A man is in custody after crashing a car into a house near 36th and Greenfield early Sunday, April 28.

According to police, the accident happened around 3:17 a.m. The crash involved one vehicle -- and officials are "trying to determine if the driver was drunk." There were no injuries reported.

Ashliee Reese provided photos of the incident to FOX6.