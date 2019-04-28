× Police seek man, woman accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl’s store on Appleton Avenue near County Line Road.

It happened on Thursday, April 25 just after 9:30 p.m.

The man and woman removed Nike and adidas merchandise from the store — fleeing in a four-door sedan (unknown make, model and license plate number), police said.

Police described the woman as black, between the ages of 25 and 40, weighing 180 to 220 pounds with red hair at her shoulders. She as wearing jeans, black sandals and a yellow/white/orange full-length zip-up jacket. The man was described as black, between the ages of 25 and 40, weighing 180 to 200 pounds with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, or through the website HERE.