Summerfest announces Uline Warehouse Stage headliners and dates

Posted 3:05 pm, April 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Friday, April 26 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW18 & My24 Television, featuring the following headliners:

June 26 10 p.m. WALK THE MOON
June 27 4 p.m. Andrew W.K.
  9:45 p.m. Neon Trees
June 28 10 p.m. Collective Soul
June 29 10 p.m. Jimmy Eat World
June 30 3 p.m. Hotel California “ A Salute to The Eagles”
  9:30 p.m. Lake Street Dive
July 2 8 p.m. COIN
  10 p.m. Young the Giant
July 3 10 p.m. Loverboy
July 4 10 p.m. Vic Mensa
July 5 3 p.m. Chris Robinson Brotherhood
  8 p.m. MAX
  10 p.m. Daya
July 6 10 p.m. Chris Lane
July 7 9:45 p.m. Rodrigo y Gabriela

The new Uline Warehouse Stage area will feature:

  • A new reimagined stage and seating area with expanded footprint to accommodate larger crowds
  • The building will incorporate locally sourced materials, including lannon stone and cedar, to integrate into the area’s setting on Lake Michigan
  • Expanded production capabilities, including lighting and sound
  • New video screen and public bar area
  • New ADA viewing area with easier access and better sightlines

To purchase tickets and see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.

