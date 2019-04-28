× Summerfest announces Uline Warehouse Stage headliners and dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Friday, April 26 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW18 & My24 Television, featuring the following headliners:

June 26 10 p.m. WALK THE MOON June 27 4 p.m. Andrew W.K. 9:45 p.m. Neon Trees June 28 10 p.m. Collective Soul June 29 10 p.m. Jimmy Eat World June 30 3 p.m. Hotel California “ A Salute to The Eagles” 9:30 p.m. Lake Street Dive July 2 8 p.m. COIN 10 p.m. Young the Giant July 3 10 p.m. Loverboy July 4 10 p.m. Vic Mensa July 5 3 p.m. Chris Robinson Brotherhood 8 p.m. MAX 10 p.m. Daya July 6 10 p.m. Chris Lane July 7 9:45 p.m. Rodrigo y Gabriela

The new Uline Warehouse Stage area will feature:

A new reimagined stage and seating area with expanded footprint to accommodate larger crowds

The building will incorporate locally sourced materials, including lannon stone and cedar, to integrate into the area’s setting on Lake Michigan

Expanded production capabilities, including lighting and sound

New video screen and public bar area

New ADA viewing area with easier access and better sightlines

To purchase tickets and see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.