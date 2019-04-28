Summerfest announces Uline Warehouse Stage headliners and dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Friday, April 26 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite and CW18 & My24 Television, featuring the following headliners:
|June 26
|10 p.m.
|WALK THE MOON
|June 27
|4 p.m.
|Andrew W.K.
|9:45 p.m.
|Neon Trees
|June 28
|10 p.m.
|Collective Soul
|June 29
|10 p.m.
|Jimmy Eat World
|June 30
|3 p.m.
|Hotel California “ A Salute to The Eagles”
|9:30 p.m.
|Lake Street Dive
|July 2
|8 p.m.
|COIN
|10 p.m.
|Young the Giant
|July 3
|10 p.m.
|Loverboy
|July 4
|10 p.m.
|Vic Mensa
|July 5
|3 p.m.
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood
|8 p.m.
|MAX
|10 p.m.
|Daya
|July 6
|10 p.m.
|Chris Lane
|July 7
|9:45 p.m.
|Rodrigo y Gabriela
The new Uline Warehouse Stage area will feature:
- A new reimagined stage and seating area with expanded footprint to accommodate larger crowds
- The building will incorporate locally sourced materials, including lannon stone and cedar, to integrate into the area’s setting on Lake Michigan
- Expanded production capabilities, including lighting and sound
- New video screen and public bar area
- New ADA viewing area with easier access and better sightlines
