Total loss: Out-of-control bonfire sparks garage fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters on Sunday evening, April 28 battled a fully-involved garage fire near Main Street and Oak Park Court in Milwaukee.

MFD officials said there was no extension of flames to any other buildings.

A vehicle in the garage and the garage itself were deemed a total loss.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the fire was caused by an out-of-control bonfire too close to the garage.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately released.