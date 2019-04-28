Total loss: Out-of-control bonfire sparks garage fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters on Sunday evening, April 28 battled a fully-involved garage fire near Main Street and Oak Park Court in Milwaukee.
MFD officials said there was no extension of flames to any other buildings.
A vehicle in the garage and the garage itself were deemed a total loss.
No one was hurt.
Officials said the fire was caused by an out-of-control bonfire too close to the garage.
A damage estimate wasn’t immediately released.
43.026070 -87.984412