Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Keeping officials safe

Posted 10:00 pm, April 28, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Physical violence, verbal abuse, attacks on youth sports referees. Is there a solution? Bryan Polcyn investigates what is being done to keep sports officials safe from assault, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.