3 men from Zion, Illinois arrested in Pleasant Prairie after man alleged he was kidnapped at gunpoint

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three men from Zion, Illinois were arrested after a fourth Zion man indicated he was kidnapped at gunpoint.

Pleasant Prairie police on Sunday afternoon, April 28, just after 12:30 p.m., responded to the area near 88th Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard. A 32-year-old man alleged he had been kidnapped by three Zion men at gunpoint, who then demanded he accompany them to retrieve stolen property from a home in Pleasant Prairie.

According to police, the men believed the victim had been involved in the theft.

The three men were arrested on kidnapping, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon charges. Two were also arrested on charges of possession of THC, and one was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

All were taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Police said an AR-style air soft gun was recovered, along with two vehicles used by the three men.

Zion police were also investigating.