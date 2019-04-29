× 8 detained as police executed search warrant for wanted suspect from Arizona in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Eight people were detained as the Fond du Lac Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home Monday afternoon, April 29.

The search warrant was executed on 6th Street near Marr Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police advised neighbors to shelter in place during the firearms-related investigation aimed at apprehending a fugitive from Arizona.

According to police, all of the individuals in the home surrendered peacefully and without incident.

While police confirmed eight people were detained, they said “no information regarding arrests” was available as of Monday evening.

However, police said 23-year-old Juan Monjaras was taken into custody on a felony parole warrant out of Arizona.

Police said “all clear” messages were sent to residents as soon as it was determined that no further danger existed.

The investigation was ongoing.

Police said the following agencies assisted: Lake Winnebago Area MEG/Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ripon Police Department, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.