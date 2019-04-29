A group in Waukesha County is doing whatever they can to support first responders

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Emergency responders put their lives on the line to help others -- but when they're working hours on end -- who takes care of them? In  North Prairie volunteers with the auxiliary have been doing it for the last 70 years. But, it's getting harder for them to help out.

