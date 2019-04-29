How do they know? The reason internet ads seem to know what you need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ever wonder why the ads you see online are perfectly tailed to you? Steve Kroll of Granular Marketing joins Real Milwaukee with how those digital ads work and to dispel some common myths.

Most of the leading technology companies and social networks make money using digital ads.

Google (includes YouTube)

Facebook (includes Instagram)

Pinterest

How advertisers use data provided from these platforms to serve relevant ads:

Websites you visit

Videos you watch

Posts you like/comment on

Games you play on your phone

Myths

Social platforms 'listen in' on users through mics on phones and Echo/Google Home devices. Irrelevant advertisers can follow you around even if you don't want them to.

Tools in place to protect consumer?

Like and interact with posts from advertisers that are relevant. Report the ads that you see that are not relevant.