Law enforcement officials begin sorting medication collected during ‘Drug Take Back’ events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Law enforcement officials on Monday, April 29 began the tedious process of sorting through thousands of pounds of prescription drugs.

The unwanted drugs were collected during the "Drug Take Back" event on Saturday, April 27 at Miller Park.

People statewide were encouraged to get rid of unused or expired drugs in their homes -- in an effort to curb prescription drug abuse.

"It has been devastating for families across the state. we've lost thousands of lives to the opioid epidemic. and people want to do what they can to help out. It's a great sign and it's good to see so many people participating," said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

In spring 2018, more than 60,000 pounds worth of drugs was collected.

The pills are eventually incinerated.

You are invited to get rid of unwanted medication anytime. CLICK HERE to find a drop-off location near you.