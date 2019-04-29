Law enforcement officials begin sorting medication collected during ‘Drug Take Back’ events

Posted 6:35 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, April 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Law enforcement officials on Monday, April 29 began the tedious process of sorting through thousands of pounds of prescription drugs.

The unwanted drugs were collected during the "Drug Take Back" event on Saturday, April 27 at Miller Park.

People statewide were encouraged to get rid of unused or expired drugs in their homes -- in an effort to curb prescription drug abuse.

"It has been devastating for families across the state. we've lost thousands of lives to the opioid epidemic. and people want to do what they can to help out. It's a great sign and it's good to see so many people participating," said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

In spring 2018, more than 60,000 pounds worth of drugs was collected.

The pills are eventually incinerated.

Drug Take Back event medication sorting

You are invited to get rid of unwanted medication anytime. CLICK HERE to find a drop-off location near you.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.