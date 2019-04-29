Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Now is a good time to start cleaning up dead plant material in the garden. By waiting until temperatures are consistently in the 50s, you’ll give beneficial insects time to emerge from the hollow stems and leaf litter they’ve been “sleeping” in.

Get to know your soil through soil testing. Before you apply soil amendments, it might be a good idea to test your soil first - especially if you’re starting a new garden. Learn how to take a proper soil sample.

Learn how to interpret your soil test results to make informed decisions about soil amendments.

Different types of tools for different projects: