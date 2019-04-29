Open Record: The trench coat

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn provides insight into an investigation that led to him talking with a prostitute. Jenna Sachs explains why not all consumer problems can be solved. Plus, Amanda St. Hilaire reveals her favorite story and how it helped her realize her path as an investigative reporter.
During this episode, the Open Record team discusses human trafficking in Milwaukee and beyond. To learn more about anti-human trafficking initiatives, here’s some links:
- Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives
-
- Human Trafficking Task Force of Greater Milwaukee
Related show links:
-
“Pimps are stopping traffic!” South side Milwaukee alderman says ’24/7′ prostitution is out of control
-
‘How can we feasibly use that much water?’ Campbellsport utility bill claims family used 284K gallons
