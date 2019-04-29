× Police: 2 men shot, wounded on near 76th and Green Tree in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded after a shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Monday, April 29.

Milwaukee police say officers were dispatched to the area just east of 76th and Green Tree around noon on Monday. An 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They are being treated at a hospital.

Officials say at this time, the victims are uncooperative.

MPD is seeking a suspect and a motive.