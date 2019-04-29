Police need help identifying men who stole vehicle from business near 76th and Brown Deer Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police released surveillance video in an effort to identify two suspects who stole a vehicle from a business near 76th and Brown Deer Road on April 20. Police noted this marked the fourth time the business has been burglarized in recent months.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the two men entered the locked business and stole the vehicle from the premises -- which was eventually recovered.

The men were describes as follows:

Black, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, red slip-on sandals and black socks.

Black or Hispanic, last seen wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, red and black jeans and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.