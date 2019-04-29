Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek help to ID robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for the robbery of a business near 35th and Galenda on Sunday, April 21.

Officials say the suspect entered the business around 8:30 p.m., displayed a black handgun and demanded money.

The suspect is identified as a male, black, with a dark skin complexion, he has short dreadlocks and light facial hair. He is 5’8″ to 6′ tall, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a blue and yellow Brewers’ Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray underwear, and white pants or shorts.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7306.