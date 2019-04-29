Recognize him? Police seek bank robber who implied weapon at 37th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Police need your help identifying a bank robber wanted in connection with a crime that happened near 37th and Villard on Monday, April 29.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m., a man entered the bank and presented a demand note, implying that he had a weapon. After obtaining money from the bank, he fled the location.

Police described the man as black, between 40 and 45 years old, with a medium brown skin complexion, low cut hair and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a light color on the upper back area and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.