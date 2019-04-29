Sky Zone Trampoline Park has rolled out several new attractions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The sky's the limit when you have more than a dozen trampoline attractions to choose from -- including six brand new attractions. Kasey spent the morning jumping into the week at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Waukesha.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Skyzone (website)

First on the scene and best in its class, Sky Zone created the world’s first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004, bringing healthy, high-flying fun to people across the globe. Now you can be part of this international sensation. See how fitness, entertainment, and interactive technology create a powerhouse of an opportunity.