State report shows abrupt Wellspring closure threatened ‘health, safety and welfare’ of 98 residents

MILWAUKEE — State officials have called out Wellspring of Milwaukee after 98 residents were kicked out and 160 employees were fired. State reports said residents were not protected, their health was threatened, and Wellspring leaders did not do what they said they would do.

In February, the nursing home abruptly shut down — sending 98 residents out onto the streets, and leaving 160 employees without jobs, like Pamela Jones.

“I decided to reach out to outside sources to get some help and get compensated for my time,” said Jones.

Jones wasn’t the only one who decided to take legal action.

“Since this happened, I lost my house. Now, I’m just trying to pick up the pieces and start over,” said Jones.

Documents from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the closure of the nursing home before state guidelines allowed “created a direct threat to the health, safety and welfare” of residents. The paperwork revealed a long list of financial problems, including missed vendor payments and frozen bank accounts — along with major changes to the timeline for closing.

In January, the owner told the nursing home administrator to “get adult protective services involved.”

A relocation plan was approved on Feb. 7, but the facility was not supposed to close until June.

On Feb. 25, the documents showed the administrator asked the owner to activate an “emergency plan.” Adult protective services got everyone out two days later. The report showed state surveyors questioned how this played out, saying: “Telling adult protective services that you are activating your emergency plan, alleging that residents were in imminent danger occurred, despite the fact that state agency staff was on site both days and identified no concerns with lack of supplies, food, medication, oxygen, sufficient staff, cleaning, etc.”

By doing this, the state said Wellspring “accelerated and circumvented” the closure process.

The report left former employees like Jones with questions.

“This is not just something that happened overnight,” said Jones. “Hopefully I can get the right pay stubs and the money I was actually owed with my insurance and everything else, so hopefully I can actually be compensated for that time and my money back.”

The state also found the 98 former residents’ mail was forwarded to a location in Massachusetts, with no plan for getting that mail to residents.

FOX6 News reached out to the administrator for comment, as well as the owner multiple times since February. We have not yet heard back.