Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE –Summerfest officials announced Monday, April 29 the lineup of headliners slated for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite.

The list of headliners is below:

June 26 8:00 p.m. Chelsea Cutler
10:00 p.m. Quinn XCII
June 27 4:00 p.m. 10,000 Maniacs 
  9:30 p.m. St. Paul & The Broken Bones
June 28 6:30 p.m. Flora Cash
  8:00 p.m. SHAED
  10:00 p.m. lovelytheband
June 29 8:00 p.m. Ra Ra Riot
  10:00 p.m. Third Eye Blind
June 30 4:00 p.m. Ozomatli
  10:00 p.m. Catfish and the Bottlemen 
July 2 9:45 p.m. First Aid Kit
July 3 3:00 p.m. The Association
  8:00 p.m. Royal Tusk
  10:00 p.m. SWITCHFOOT
July 4 10:00 p.m. Courtney Barnett 
July 5 4:00 p.m. Big Head Todd & the Monsters
  10:00 p.m. 38 Special
July 6 8:00 p.m. SHIM
  10:00 p.m. Skillet
July 7 9:30 p.m. Dispatch

“In just two short months, we look forward to welcoming all of you to our stage for a great lineup of music,” says Todd Teske, Chairman, President and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “For the past 22 years, Briggs & Stratton has celebrated summer in Milwaukee as a stage sponsor of Summerfest and we’re proud to continue to support this iconic local event that has helped to shape Milwaukee into the great place it is to live and work today.”

All performers and show times are subject to change.  Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

