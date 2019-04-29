× Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE –Summerfest officials announced Monday, April 29 the lineup of headliners slated for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite.

The list of headliners is below:

June 26 8:00 p.m. Chelsea Cutler 10:00 p.m. Quinn XCII June 27 4:00 p.m. 10,000 Maniacs 9:30 p.m. St. Paul & The Broken Bones June 28 6:30 p.m. Flora Cash 8:00 p.m. SHAED 10:00 p.m. lovelytheband June 29 8:00 p.m. Ra Ra Riot 10:00 p.m. Third Eye Blind June 30 4:00 p.m. Ozomatli 10:00 p.m. Catfish and the Bottlemen July 2 9:45 p.m. First Aid Kit July 3 3:00 p.m. The Association 8:00 p.m. Royal Tusk 10:00 p.m. SWITCHFOOT July 4 10:00 p.m. Courtney Barnett July 5 4:00 p.m. Big Head Todd & the Monsters 10:00 p.m. 38 Special July 6 8:00 p.m. SHIM 10:00 p.m. Skillet July 7 9:30 p.m. Dispatch

“In just two short months, we look forward to welcoming all of you to our stage for a great lineup of music,” says Todd Teske, Chairman, President and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “For the past 22 years, Briggs & Stratton has celebrated summer in Milwaukee as a stage sponsor of Summerfest and we’re proud to continue to support this iconic local event that has helped to shape Milwaukee into the great place it is to live and work today.”

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.