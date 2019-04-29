Summerfest announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners and performance dates
MILWAUKEE –Summerfest officials announced Monday, April 29 the lineup of headliners slated for Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite.
The list of headliners is below:
|June 26
|8:00 p.m.
|Chelsea Cutler
|10:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|June 27
|4:00 p.m.
|10,000 Maniacs
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|June 28
|6:30 p.m.
|Flora Cash
|8:00 p.m.
|SHAED
|10:00 p.m.
|lovelytheband
|June 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Ra Ra Riot
|10:00 p.m.
|Third Eye Blind
|June 30
|4:00 p.m.
|Ozomatli
|10:00 p.m.
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|July 2
|9:45 p.m.
|First Aid Kit
|July 3
|3:00 p.m.
|The Association
|8:00 p.m.
|Royal Tusk
|10:00 p.m.
|SWITCHFOOT
|July 4
|10:00 p.m.
|Courtney Barnett
|July 5
|4:00 p.m.
|Big Head Todd & the Monsters
|10:00 p.m.
|38 Special
|July 6
|8:00 p.m.
|SHIM
|10:00 p.m.
|Skillet
|July 7
|9:30 p.m.
|Dispatch
“In just two short months, we look forward to welcoming all of you to our stage for a great lineup of music,” says Todd Teske, Chairman, President and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “For the past 22 years, Briggs & Stratton has celebrated summer in Milwaukee as a stage sponsor of Summerfest and we’re proud to continue to support this iconic local event that has helped to shape Milwaukee into the great place it is to live and work today.”
All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.