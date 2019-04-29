The art of ironing: How to give clothes a crisp finish

MILWAUKEE -- Cassandra is teaching us the art of ironing -- and some ways to make it easier.
Start with the right supplies:
- A good iron. It should be heavy, have a Teflon shoe -- and produce steam, preferably vertically. That will allow you to steam certain things.
- Ironing board. Cover it with aluminum foil for items that are difficult to iron.
- Spray bottle.
- Starch. This prolongs the ironing on cotton, linen and rayon.
- Sleeve boards.
Common questions:
- When do you use low heat? Most fabrics take a higher heat. only use low heat on polyester, synthetics and things that will burn.
- What do you iron first on shirts? First you do the sleeves, then the body.
- What do you do if you iron in a wrinkle? Use a spray bottle, then iron it out.
- When should you steam rather than iron? As a refresh for things like hanger humps.
Other words of wisdom on the art of ironing:
- Never let an iron linger.
- Iron things inside out.
- Take your time. you don't iron in a hurry. you steam in a hurry.
- When all else fails, dry clean it.