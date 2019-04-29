Traffic alert: Pickup truck fire shuts down 2 of 3 lanes on NB I-94/41 at Ryan Road

Watch live: Marquette’s new Athletic and Human Performance Research Center dedicated
Posted 2:28 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, April 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of northbound I-94/41 were temporarily shut down at Ryan Road due to a vehicle fire. As of around 3 p.m., at least one of the three lanes had reopened to traffic.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a pickup truck that was on fire. They ascertained the truck had struck the median and then started on fire. Two citizens who were in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The incident is causing extreme backups on the northbound stretch of I-94/41 — and backups to 7 Mile Road. Traffic headed southbound can expect some delays as well.

