115 mph: Dashcam video shows pursuit that required pepper spray to arrest driver in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN -- A 25-year-old driver had to be pepper sprayed in order for officials to take him into custody after a pursuit Saturday, April 27 in Sheboygan County. It ended with smoke flying and wreckage all over the road.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling erratically on I-43 northbound near Mile Marker 113. When the traffic stop was initiated, sheriff's officials said the driver accelerated, and the pursuit ensued.

The pursuit reached speeds of approximately 115 miles per hour, with the vehicle eventually leaving I-43 and heading southbound on Highway 42.

Sheriff's officials said the vehicle suffered a flat tire when it traveled through a ditch -- and it struck a squad, tree and two parked vehicles.

The driver had to be pepper sprayed because officials said he refused to cooperate while they were trying to take him into custody.

No one was hurt.

Charges of fleeing an officer, hit-and-run/attended vehicle, OWI, resisting arrest and possession of THC were referred against the driver.