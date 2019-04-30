Bucks show off The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, amping up excitement amid playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks fans were both nervous and excited ahead of Game 2 of Round 2 of the NBA playoffs vs. the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 30. In Milwaukee's Deer District, FOX6 News got a look at a new place to explore near Fiserv Forum.

"Literally the coolest place in the state of Wisconsin right now," said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Feigin showed off The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill Tuesday, and also took time to tackle the Game 1 loss on Sunday, April 28.

"We have a culture that works really hard, really wants to win and we don't shy away from how much we hate losing," said Feigin.

Former player Jon McGlocklin also weighed in.

"They know it. They've got to win this game (Tuesday night) and go to Boston and win and regain the home court advantage," said McGlocklin.

McGlocklin said he hoped the team could push forward and go all the way -- just as he and other legends did when they won the NBA Championship in 1971.

"I think if the Bucks bring their game, make their adjustments they're going to make to the Boston defense, we're going to win the game," McGlocklin said.

McGlocklin had a tip for the team:

"Win. Win is my advice," said McGlocklin.

Legendary rapper Biz Markie prepared to fire up fans inside Fiserv Forum during halftime -- a show that would feature fun and classic hits. The icon said he would be rooting for the home team.

"I gotta go with the Bucks. I like the Greek Freak. I have to go with the Bucks," Biz Markie said.

Biz Markie called Fiserv Forum one of the nicest and most impressive arenas he's ever visited.

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill opens to the public on Friday, May 3.