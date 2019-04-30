MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $10 billion Foxconn factory complex on June 28, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer that currently builds Apple iPhones, Amazon Kindles and Echo Dots at their factories in China will manufacture LCD screens at the Wisconsin facility. The facility is expected to create 13,000 jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Foxconn CEO meeting at White House, reasons unclear
WASHINGTON — Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou is headed to the White House for a meeting, but it’s unclear why.
Foxconn has committed to building a $10 billion display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that the company says will employ 13,000 people.
Foxconn said in a statement Tuesday that “As part of normal business operations, Foxconn regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government.” Foxconn says details of such interactions can’t be disclosed for privacy reasons.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the governor wasn’t aware of the meeting or invited to attend. Evers has said Foxconn wants to renegotiate its contract with the state.
A White House spokesman did not return a message seeking comment on the meeting.