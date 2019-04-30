Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Gov. Evers delivers proclamation at Sikh Temple, honors 6 Sikh members killed by gunman

Posted 11:32 am, April 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:51PM, April 30, 2019

OAK CREEK — A Milwaukee-area Sikh temple where a white supremacist fatally shot six parishioners in 2012 hosted Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to make April Sikh Awareness and Appreciation month.

The celebration comes at a time when houses of worship have been targets of violence recently. A gunman opened fire in a California synagogue where about 100 people were celebrating the last day of Passover Saturday, killing one and injuring three others. Last month, 50 people were killed at mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch .

The national Sikh Coalition in New York has gotten 33 Sikh Awareness and Appreciation proclamations around the country, including some from states, counties, cities, and school districts. But latest at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek has special significance because of its tragic past.

