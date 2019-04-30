Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Milwaukee Bucks look to even up series heading into Game 2 against Celtics 

Posted 6:00 am, April 30, 2019, by and
Milwaukee Bucks (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot while being guarded by Marcus Morris #13 and Aron Baynes #46 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game One of Round Two of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on April 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — With a shutout sweep no longer in order, fans say they hope the Bucks turn it around in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30, and close out the series in five or six. The Celtics came off a sweep of their own against Indiana.

The Celtics knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs in seven games last year, winning the final game at home. This year, Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA’s best record, but Boston didn’t play like an underdog in any way.

The Celtics jumped out early, leading by as many as 11 in the opening quarter. Boston shot 52% while the Bucks shot only 5 of 19.

The shooting woes continued for the Bucks until midway through the second quarter, when Milwaukee used a 15-0 run to pull even at 40. The teams then traded baskets with the Celtics grabbing a 52-50 lead at the half.

Boston used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to again build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 21 as Milwaukee again failed to make shots.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.