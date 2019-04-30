× Milwaukee Bucks look to even up series heading into Game 2 against Celtics

MILWAUKEE — With a shutout sweep no longer in order, fans say they hope the Bucks turn it around in Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30, and close out the series in five or six. The Celtics came off a sweep of their own against Indiana.

The Celtics knocked Milwaukee out of the playoffs in seven games last year, winning the final game at home. This year, Milwaukee is the top seed in the East and has home-court advantage throughout the postseason after posting the NBA’s best record, but Boston didn’t play like an underdog in any way.

The Celtics jumped out early, leading by as many as 11 in the opening quarter. Boston shot 52% while the Bucks shot only 5 of 19.

The shooting woes continued for the Bucks until midway through the second quarter, when Milwaukee used a 15-0 run to pull even at 40. The teams then traded baskets with the Celtics grabbing a 52-50 lead at the half.

Boston used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to again build a double-digit lead, which grew to as much as 21 as Milwaukee again failed to make shots.