Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in fatal shooting of Justine Damond

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after she called 911.

Mohamed Noor was charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. Damond had called 911 just minutes before she was shot to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor testified that a loud bang on his squad car made him fearful, and he fired when he saw a woman appear who was raising her arm. He said he fired to protect his partner’s life.

Prosecutors attacked Noor for shooting without seeing a weapon or Damond’s hands and questioned whether the loud bang was real.

He was convicted of third-degree murder but acquitted of the more serious second-degree intentional murder. He also was convicted of manslaughter.