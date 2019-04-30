Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

MPD: 1 person in custody after collision with another vehicle, crash into pole on Atkinson Ave.

Posted 1:56 pm, April 30, 2019

Crash near 14th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have one person in custody after officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and then crashing.

Officers saw the vehicle traveling eastbound roughly 80 mph in the westbound lane of W. Atkinson Ave. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Before the squad was able to take action, that vehicle collided with a second vehicle — and then crashed into a utility pole near N. 14th St.

Officials say the front passenger of vehicle 1 is in critical condition and the driver of vehicle 1 is in custody and being treated for minor injuries.

The driver of vehicle 2 did not sustain any injuries and the passenger of vehicle 2 was treated for a laceration to the head.

