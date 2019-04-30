Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Source: 3 shot on campus of University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Posted 5:25 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, April 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.

“Follow officer commands,” the school said.

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

