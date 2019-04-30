× Oak Creek man wins $1M on $30 scratch off from Gary’s Beer and Liquor

OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek man has won $1 million after purchasing a $30 scratch off ticket at Gary’s Beer and Liquor on Howell Avenue.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the Oak Creek man purchased his Magnificent Millions scratch game ticket on a day off of work. He found out he won big when he scanned the ticket and a message told him to “claim at Lottery.”

The Wisconsin Lottery says the winner works two jobs and after being awake for nearly 24 hours, and headed to Madison to claim the prize. He told lottery officials he planned to use the money to help his mother.

The odds of winning one of the two $1,000,000 Magnificent Millions top prizes is 1 in 160,000.

