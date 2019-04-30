× Police: Pennsylvania women left friend to die in driveway after she overdosed on heroin

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged two Cumberland County women who allegedly leaft their friend in the driveway to die after she suffered a drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Lindsey Ann Blumenauer, 28, and Holly Ann Morse, 39, are charged with drug delivery resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in the incident, which occurred Sunday morning in Monroe Township.

State Police were called to the scene around 10 a.m., when the victim, Jessica Ann Clouser, was found dead in the driveway of a home. She had two red wax baggies on her person, according to the complaint.

Clouser’s mother told police her daughter was with Blumenauer and another woman the previous night.

In an interview with police Sunday afternoon, Blumenauer allegedly admitted she and Morse were with Clauser Saturday night. The three women attempted to purchase heroin in Harrisburg, but after failing to find it there, traveled to Perry County to purchase drugs from a source Blumenauer knows, she told police.

Blumenauer said they bought three bundles of heroin in red wax baggies, and injected it in the parking lot of Pandemonium Bar & Grill, according to the criminal complaint.

Clouser began to overdose which caused her to start “freaking out,” according to the complaint. Blumenauer and Morse attempted to revive Clouser by splashing water on her but were unsuccessful. They then drove Clouser to her home and left her in the driveway, Blumenauer allegedly told police.

State Police determined the drive from Pandemonium Bar & Grill to Clouser’s home took about 21 minutes, according to the complaint.