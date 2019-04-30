Summerfest announces Johnson Controls World Sound Stage headliners and dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Tuesday, April 30 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.
The headliners are as follows:
|June 26
|8 p.m.
|Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Possee
|10 p.m.
|Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
|June 27
|10 p.m.
|Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
|June 28
|8 p.m.
|tiLLie
|10 p.m.
|GGOOLLDD
|June 29
|10 p.m.
|Cory Wong
|June 30
|10 p.m.
|Los Lonely Boys
|July 2
|8 p.m.
|Black Pumas
|10 p.m.
|The Allman Betts Band
|July 3
|10 p.m.
|SOJA
|July 4
|10 p.m.
|Robert Randolph & The Family Band
|July 5
|8 p.m.
|Oxymorrons
|10 p.m.
|Matisyahu
|July 6
|10 p.m.
|Dumpstaphunk
|July 7
|10 p.m.
|TBA
“Again in 2019, the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage line-up reflects the incredible diversity present in our community,” said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls vice president of public affairs, chief diversity officer and foundation president. “We are thrilled to embrace a variety of music genres at Summerfest and look forward to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage being a fan favored destination.”
