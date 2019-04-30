Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Summerfest announces Johnson Controls World Sound Stage headliners and dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Tuesday, April 30 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

The headliners are as follows:

June 26 8 p.m. Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Possee
  10 p.m. Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
June 27 10 p.m. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
June 28 8 p.m. tiLLie
  10 p.m. GGOOLLDD
June 29 10 p.m. Cory Wong
June 30 10 p.m. Los Lonely Boys
July 2 8 p.m. Black Pumas
  10 p.m. The Allman Betts Band
July 3 10 p.m. SOJA
July 4 10 p.m. Robert Randolph & The Family Band
July 5 8 p.m. Oxymorrons
  10 p.m. Matisyahu
July 6 10 p.m. Dumpstaphunk
July 7 10 p.m. TBA

“Again in 2019, the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage line-up reflects the incredible diversity present in our community,” said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls vice president of public affairs, chief diversity officer and foundation president.  “We are thrilled to embrace a variety of music genres at Summerfest and look forward to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage being a fan favored destination.”

