Summerfest announces Johnson Controls World Sound Stage headliners and dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Tuesday, April 30 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

The headliners are as follows:

June 26 8 p.m. Otis Taylor and the Psychedelic Banjo Possee 10 p.m. Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio June 27 10 p.m. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony June 28 8 p.m. tiLLie 10 p.m. GGOOLLDD June 29 10 p.m. Cory Wong June 30 10 p.m. Los Lonely Boys July 2 8 p.m. Black Pumas 10 p.m. The Allman Betts Band July 3 10 p.m. SOJA July 4 10 p.m. Robert Randolph & The Family Band July 5 8 p.m. Oxymorrons 10 p.m. Matisyahu July 6 10 p.m. Dumpstaphunk July 7 10 p.m. TBA

“Again in 2019, the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage line-up reflects the incredible diversity present in our community,” said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls vice president of public affairs, chief diversity officer and foundation president. “We are thrilled to embrace a variety of music genres at Summerfest and look forward to the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage being a fan favored destination.”

To purchase tickets and see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.