Truck tips over, spills scrap and shuts down on-ramp to I-94 in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Crews with Waukesha County Public Works were called out to an on-ramp to I-94 in Delafield to clean up a bit of a mess.

A truck trailer full of scrap tipped over — forcing crews to shut down the on-ramp from County Highway C to westbound I-94.

The truck has since been righted — and the mess is expected to be cleaned up by early afternoon.