Vote now! WE Energies naming falcon chicks after Milwaukee sports legends

MILWAUKEE — Honoring Milwaukee’s sports legends, WE Energies wants to name their peregrine falcon chicks after all-star players, MVPs, and hall-of-famers — and you get to pick the winners.
More than a dozen eggs have been laid at the Oak Creek and Valley power plants this year, WE Energies says, and if all goes well the first chicks should start hatching in early May.
Here’s where you come in. WE Energies will be naming the chicks after some past and present Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers players and need your votes to pick the winners.
You can vote for your favorite names now through Friday, May 17.
Names include:
Brewers legends
- Rockin’ Robin – In honor of Robin Yount
- Hammer – In honor of Hank Aaron
- Molly – In honor of Paul Molitor
- Coop – In honor of Cecil Cooper
- Yeli – In honor of Christian Yelich
- Rollie – In honor of Rollie Fingers
- Prince – In honor of Prince Fielder
- Bruany – In honor of Ryan Braun
- Stormin – In honor of Gorman Thomas
- Gumby – In honor of Jim Gantner
Bucks legends
- Sky Hook – In honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- The Little O – In honor of Oscar Robertson
- Sir Sid – In honor of Sidney Moncrief
- The Beak Freak – In honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ray Ray – In honor of Ray Allen
- Little Dog – In honor of Glenn Robinson
- Johnny Mac – In honor of Jon McGlocklin
- Greyhound – In honor of Bob Dandridge
- Point Forward – In honor of Marques Johnson
- TC – In honor of Terry Cummings
WE Energies says he parents of the chicks are taking turns incubating the eggs right now. You can keep an eye on the falcons by checking out the WE Energies 24/7 livestream.
You’re encouraged to vote early and often. CLICK HERE to submit your vote.