Vote now! WE Energies naming falcon chicks after Milwaukee sports legends

MILWAUKEE — Honoring Milwaukee’s sports legends, WE Energies wants to name their peregrine falcon chicks after all-star players, MVPs, and hall-of-famers — and you get to pick the winners.

More than a dozen eggs have been laid at the Oak Creek and Valley power plants this year, WE Energies says, and if all goes well the first chicks should start hatching in early May.

Here’s where you come in. WE Energies will be naming the chicks after some past and present Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers players and need your votes to pick the winners.

You can vote for your favorite names now through Friday, May 17.

Names include:

Brewers legends

Rockin’ Robin – In honor of Robin Yount

Hammer – In honor of Hank Aaron

Molly – In honor of Paul Molitor

Coop – In honor of Cecil Cooper

Yeli – In honor of Christian Yelich

Rollie – In honor of Rollie Fingers

Prince – In honor of Prince Fielder

Bruany – In honor of Ryan Braun

Stormin – In honor of Gorman Thomas

Gumby – In honor of Jim Gantner

Bucks legends

Sky Hook – In honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Little O – In honor of Oscar Robertson

Sir Sid – In honor of Sidney Moncrief

The Beak Freak – In honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ray Ray – In honor of Ray Allen

Little Dog – In honor of Glenn Robinson

Johnny Mac – In honor of Jon McGlocklin

Greyhound – In honor of Bob Dandridge

Point Forward – In honor of Marques Johnson

TC – In honor of Terry Cummings

WE Energies says he parents of the chicks are taking turns incubating the eggs right now. You can keep an eye on the falcons by checking out the WE Energies 24/7 livestream.

You’re encouraged to vote early and often. CLICK HERE to submit your vote.