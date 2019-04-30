Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Young couple’s happily ever after turns into a nightmare: Gino talks about ‘The Intruder’

Posted 11:06 am, April 30, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A young couple's happily ever after turns into a nightmare when they discover the man they bought their house from refuses to leave. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at "The Intruder."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.