2 Indiana judges injured in shooting in White Castle parking lot in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The two Indiana judges shot during an altercation outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday have been identified.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the restaurant on W South Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say witnesses inside the restaurant told them that they heard an argument outside before the shots were fired. The witnesses then ran outside and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers identified the two men as Clark County Judges who are visiting Indianapolis for a conference. Police initially said the two judges had gotten into an argument at a nearby bar that escalated into the parking lot of the White Castle on West South Street, but they later said they determined that the two men had never been inside the bar.

The judges were identified by the Indiana Supreme Court as Clark Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams and Clark Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs.

“Both have served the judicial branch since their election in 2014,” the Indiana Supreme Court said in a statement released late Wednesday morning.

Jacobs was listed in critical but stable condition and Adams was listed in stable condition, according to the release.

“Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues,” said Loretta Rush, Chief Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court. “We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community.”

Police are still trying to determine what led to the argument and shooting.

Police say the judges were in Indianapolis for a conference. The state’s Spring Judicial College begins in Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued the following statement Wednesday morning after hearing news of the shootings:

“Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush received terrible news this morning that two Indiana judicial officers were victims of a shooting overnight. The Indiana Judicial Branch holds educational conferences throughout the year and judges from across the state are in Indianapolis for one of the continuing education learning sessions that begins today. Chief Justice Rush expressed her deep sadness upon learning of this violence and is meeting with the victims’ families.”

It was the first of three shootings that injured fire people over a three hour period early Wednesday morning. A shooting on Cloverleaf Drive left one person injured and another shooting at Linwood Avenue sent two people to the hospital. The details of those shootings are still under investigation.

Clark County Courts also issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon:

“Clark County Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael is shocked to learn of the overnight violence involving her fellow judges. Along with her colleagues, she is in Indianapolis attending educational programming.

Any questions about the nature of the shooting should be directed to police. However, Judge Carmichael has been assured that there is no reason to believe the judicial officers were targeted because of their positions with the Judicial Branch. This appears to be a random act of violence.

It is important for detectives to investigate the situation; therefore, Judge Carmichael will not be making any statements regarding the particulars of the event. However, Judge Carmichael has spoken with fellow judges who were with Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs and she been advised certain reports circulating about the event are inaccurate. She urges caution until police provide details and/or make an arrest. Judge Carmichael appreciates the outpouring of support and love from the members of the Clark county community.

Clack County courts are closed today but will reopen tomorrow.”

If you have any information on this shooting or any other crime contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.