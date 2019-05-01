93-year-old doctor still works, has no intention of slowing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Most people would relax as they celebrate a 93rd birthday, but Dr. Melissa Freeman has no intention of slowing down.

She's practiced internal medicine for nearly 65 years and still works several days a week at her own medical practice in Manhattan. Freeman specializes in treating opioid addiction. That may sound like a lot for most, but not for Freeman.

"I do intend to do some other things," she said. "I have to do more."

She told WPIX she's only doing what she's "supposed to do."

"That's to reach out and help," Freeman said. "As long as I have the opportunity, I know that I must continue to do it."

Freeman is the granddaughter of a freed slave who, following the Emancipation Proclamation, moved to New York City to start a family.

She continues that tradition of excellence.