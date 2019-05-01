Actor Dennis Quaid plays villain Charlie Peck in ‘The Intruder’

LIVE: All eastbound lanes on I-94 at WIS 100 are closed due to fatality
Posted 4:23 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, May 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Actor Dennis Quaid plays villain Charlie Peck in the new movie, The Intruder. Gino Salomone caught up with Quaid to learn more about him and this particular role.

