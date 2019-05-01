Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee get $55,000 donation, 450 athletic balls

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Cellular announced a $55,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youth for the fifth consecutive year.

According to a press release, this is part of a $1 million donation to clubs across the country. With a particular focus on STEM programming and learning, U.S. Cellular’s charitable efforts have funded more than 50 Boys & Girls Clubs afterschool and academic enrichment programs for the last five years.

“Creating bonds and building connections is something that is continuously at the forefront of U.S. Cellular’s educational outreach efforts,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president for U.S. Cellular. “Continuing our work with Boys & Girls Club is an absolute honor. Nothing is more fruitful than seeing local youth apply real-world concepts from STEM projects and other educational tools that the clubs provide.”

For more information, go to www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach.