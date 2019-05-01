Investigation underway after burned body found in garage near 15th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE -- A death investigation is underway after a burned body was found in a garage Wednesday morning, May 1 near 15th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:50 a.m. after a parking checker spotted the fire.

Garage fire near 15th and Burleigh

When crews arrived on scene they found a body that was burning inside the garage.

The fire did not spread to any other structures -- and was contained to the garage.

No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or the cause of fire.

